MEPs oppose Spanish corrida as ‘cultural’ tradition

Slaughter without stunning is practiced in bullfighting, a notorious Spanish corrida, using the exception based on so-called ‘cultural traditions’. During the bullfight, the use of several instruments causes deep wounds, significant bleeding, intense suffering and painful death. (Image: Corrida, social media)

Virginia Iniesta, the vice-president of AVATMA, the Spanish association of veterinarians against bullfighting and animal abuse, gave a presentation on “Slaughter of animals without prior stunning” to Members of the European Parliament at monthly hearing of Animal welfare Intergroup, Strasbourg, March 15.

“It is unacceptable that in an advanced society legal exceptions still exist that cause suffering to animals where it could be avoided” – Virginia Iniesta, the vice-president of AVATMA,

The European Union does allocate subsidies to bullfighting but it does subsidize cattle farming in general, which also benefits those who rear Spanish fighting bulls raised exclusively for corrida.

In 2015 Members of the European Parliament (MEP) voted in favour (438 / 687 )of amending the 2016 EU budget to indicate that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) appropriations or any other appropriations from the budget should not be used for the financing of lethal bullfighting activities.

“Bullfighting is a legalised sadism!’ – said Stefan Eck MEP, (Germany, GUE/NGL) demanding EU to ban it.