Tusk prepares EU response to Skripals poisoning

European Council president Donald Tusk said he had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May in order to prepare at EU Summit next week a clear joint message over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

Phone call with PM @theresa_may to prepare clear message of the EU on #SalisburyAttack. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile Russian diplomats made a statement, suggesting there are more countries interested in Soviet chemical weapon, where the programmes could be conducted, and samples of Novichok could be produced.

UK, Slovakia, Sweden among most probable state producers of ‘Novichok’ chemical weapon – Moscow https://t.co/3im80gAbTW — RT (@RT_com) March 17, 2018