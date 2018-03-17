Tusk prepares EU response to Skripals poisoning
European Council president Donald Tusk said he had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May in order to prepare at EU Summit next week a clear joint message over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.
Meanwhile Russian diplomats made a statement, suggesting there are more countries interested in Soviet chemical weapon, where the programmes could be conducted, and samples of Novichok could be produced.
