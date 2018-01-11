Russia defends nuclear deal with Iran

Russia confirms its support of the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, formerly the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his meeting with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on this weeek.

“It is important to share views on how Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is being implemented,” Lavrov said. “We note IAEA Director General’s clearly-defined statement that Iran meets its commitments in full” – TASS news agency reports.

“We will advocate for viability of this deal and its most significant contribution to regional stability and to solving the issue of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he underlined.

#Lavrov: "Our foreign ministries, security councils and other ministries maintain close cooperation"

🇷🇺🇮🇷

Sergey Lavrov’s opening remarks during talks with Foreign Minister of Iran @JZarif @IranMFA https://t.co/Mho7fv9T2l pic.twitter.com/JCDQH4zCrQ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) January 11, 2018

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

Conferred with FM Lavrov in Moscow today; on to Brussels to engage with E3 FMs & EU High Rep Mogherini. Everyone agrees it is imperative that ALL live up to their obligations under JCPOA. IAEA has verified Iran's full compliance, but continuation will depend on full US compliance pic.twitter.com/lrDVEBmRWz — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 10, 2018