Russia defends nuclear deal with Iran

Posted on January 11, 2018

Russia confirms its support of the implementation of the nuclear deal  with Iran, formerly the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his meeting with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on this weeek.

“It is important to share views on how Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is being implemented,” Lavrov said. “We note IAEA Director General’s clearly-defined statement that Iran meets its commitments in full” – TASS news agency reports.

“We will advocate for viability of this deal and its most significant contribution to regional stability and to solving the issue of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he underlined.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

 

 

