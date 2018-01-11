EU determined to preserve nuclear deal with Iran

“The European Union has had and expressed a very clear position on the nuclear deal, as it was stated by the 28 European Union Member States’ Ministers, already in October last year, and repeated again today” – said EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini in a press statement following a meeting of EU/E3 and Iran on the implementation of nuclear deal JCPOA)

Chaired E3 + #Iran. #Irandeal is working & key for EU security. #EU committed to support it & expects all to continue to fully implement it https://t.co/p1lEiXflPa — Federica Mogherini (@FedericaMog) January 11, 2018

“The deal is working; it is delivering on its main goal, which means keeping the Iranian nuclear programme in check and under close surveillance.” Mogherini claims.

“The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has confirmed in nine reports that Iran is fully complying with the commitments made under the agreement. Its continued successful implementation ensures that Iran’s nuclear programme remains exclusively peaceful. And by the way, this is regularly discussed in the framework of the Joint Commission [of the JCPOA] which I am coordinating.”

Britain, France, Germany and the European Union make a joint call to the United States to protect the Iran nuclear deal https://t.co/Nyz7emRTkN pic.twitter.com/jf5qMrOFuE — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) January 11, 2018

“The nuclear agreement is a multilateral agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council with a Resolution. It is a key element of the nuclear non-proliferation global architecture and it is crucial for the security of the region, but also for the security of Europe. It is in our key strategic security interest as Europeans. At a time of acute nuclear threat, the European Union is determined to preserve the JCPOA as a key element of the international nonproliferation architecture.”

The EU prepares a diplomatic show of force for the Iran nuclear deal, which is on the brink of collapse https://t.co/DO1LUrUbCf pic.twitter.com/ZZE4Xpxhxm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 11, 2018