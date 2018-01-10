EU-Norway to promote two state solution

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide and EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini have decided to convene an extraordinary session of the international donor group for Palestine, the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC).

.@FedericaMog and @NorwayMFA FM #EriksenSoreide to convene extraordinary session of the international donor group for #Palestine to discuss measures to speed up efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state solution https://t.co/wkrubCEVST — EU External Action (@eu_eeas) January 10, 2018

There is an urgent need to bring all parties together to discuss measures to speed up efforts that can underpin a negotiated two-state solution.

An Israeli father of six was killed last night in cold blood by Palestinian terrorists. Hamas praises the killers and PA laws will provide them financial rewards. Look no further to why there is no peace.

Praying for the bereaved Shevach family. — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) January 10, 2018

“Furthermore it is necessary to enable the Palestinian Authority to execute full control over Gaza, based on the Cairo agreement from 12 October 2017” – the EEAS statement says.

The meeting will be held in Brussels on 31 January 2018 at Ministerial level, hosted by the European Union and chaired by Norway.

