Celebration of Elysee Treaty

Posted on January 21, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron released a video celebrating the 55th anniversary of Elysee Treaty, confirming their intention to deepen Franco-German cooperation and give the European Union a fresh start  towards closer integration.

The two leaders of France and Germany issued a joint statement on social networks on 21 January to mark the anniversary of the Elysée Treaty. Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel reaffirmed  their “determination to deepen further cooperation” between France and Germany, in a joint statement broadcast on social networks;

“55 years ago, Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer signed the Treaty on Franco-German Cooperation (Elysee Treaty). Since then, the Franco-German friendship is a pillar of European integration. France and Germany are each other’s major political partners and trusted neighbors, “said the leaders, two days after a meeting at the Elysee, through a text and a video broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

