Celebration of Elysee Treaty

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron released a video celebrating the 55th anniversary of Elysee Treaty, confirming their intention to deepen Franco-German cooperation and give the European Union a fresh start towards closer integration.

21 January

“55 years ago, Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer signed the Treaty on Franco-German Cooperation (Elysee Treaty). Since then, the Franco-German friendship is a pillar of European integration. France and Germany are each other’s major political partners and trusted neighbors, “said the leaders, two days after a meeting at the Elysee, through a text and a video broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

