Fajon: Western Balkans are Europe

Posted on February 6, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Tanja FAJON MEP,  the vice-chair of Socialists and Democrats group of the European Parliament, reflects upon future of Western Balkans and the EU new strategy towards the region, pointing out the necessity to keep a right balance between enhancing reform without losing a perspective of membership in view or compromising criteria. A credible enlargement perspective for Western Balkans is a fair offer to countries to join European family they belong to, FAJON insists, underlining a positive example of her own country, joining the EU, Slovenia:

