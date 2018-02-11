May to deliver Brexit speech

Prime Minister Theresa May will make a speech on Brexit in the next three weeks, one of several planned addresses by senior ministers designed to set out the country’s path to leaving the European Union, British media reported on Sunday (11/02/2018).

May to set out 'Road to Brexit' in speech: BBC https://t.co/DgkrMBdSIh pic.twitter.com/CbzY6q5koP — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 11, 2018

A post-Brexit transition is “not a given”, Michel Barnier warned Britain on Friday (09/02/2018) , saying London had “substantial” objections to the European Union’s offer and that parts of it were not up for negotiation.

@theresa_may is set to keep the UK in the #EU European Arrest Warrant https://t.co/Lbep7cTOmf — Diane James MEP (@DianeJamesMEP) February 11, 2018