May to deliver Brexit speech

Posted on February 11, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

Prime Minister Theresa May will make a speech on Brexit in the next three weeks, one of several planned addresses by senior ministers designed to set out the country’s path to leaving the European Union, British media reported on Sunday (11/02/2018).

A post-Brexit transition is “not a given”, Michel Barnier warned Britain on Friday (09/02/2018) , saying London had “substantial” objections to the European Union’s offer and that parts of it were not up for negotiation.

