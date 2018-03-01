Tajani promotes EU tourism with UN

The President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani signed a memorandum of understanding with the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Zurab Pololikashvili. The aim of the MoU is to enhance cooperation and synergies between the two institutions in the promotion of tourism.

Tourism offers real prospects for youth and can boost strategic sectors of the economy. Signing a MoU for closer cooperation with @UNWTO with Sec Gen @pololikashvili & opening #ECTY2018 https://t.co/yNFj5ZrcNL pic.twitter.com/QY4dB7bdlS — EP President Tajani (@EP_President) February 28, 2018

‘Over the next 10 years, tourism can create more than 5 million new jobs, not least because the number of tourists is set to double to more than 2 billion. Europe must not let this opportunity pass by. Through the growth of tourism, we can offer real prospects for the new generations and boost strategic sectors of the economy, such as transport, trade, luxury goods, shipbuilding, construction, agri-foodstuffs and the cultural and creative industries,’ Tajani said.

‘We can’t just wait for this to happen by itself. We must work, including with UNWTO, to improve our competitiveness and our skills, to face the challenges of digitalisation and to promote Europe as the world’s number one tourist destination,’ the President of the European Parliament added after the signature of the memorandum of understanding.

Secretary General of @UNWTO @pololikashvili underlines the importance of having a dedicated EU budget for tourism at a meeting @Europarl_EN with stakeholders of the #TourismManifesto . #EuropeForTourism pic.twitter.com/6HoHcCCY2P — ETC (@ETC_Corporate) February 28, 2018

The ceremony was attended by the Chair of Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism, Karima Delli, and the Chair of its Tourism Task Force, Istvan Ujhelyi.

Just released the new issue of the @EU_Growth Short-Term Tourism Trends. Download for free at @UNWTO Elibrary https://t.co/xOCTDOZncN pic.twitter.com/lAqAuYWdHu — UNWTO Publications (@UNWTO_pub) February 27, 2018