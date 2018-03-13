News Ticker

Russian double agent poisoning in scope

Posted on March 13, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

President Vladimir Putin offered to present his explanations to the UK how a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union was used in an offensive against a former Russian double agent who sold secrets to British intelligence. (Image: Sergei Skripal)

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was “highly likely” Moscow is behind the after British officials identified the substance as a part of the Novichok variety of nerve agents which were developed by the Soviet military during the 1970s and 1980s.

May offered Putin to present explanations until end of Tuesday, 13 March, to explain what happened or face “much more extensive” measures against Russian economy.

“It is now clear that Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia,” May said.

“Either this was a direct act by the Russian State against our country. Or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others,” Prime Minister concluded.

