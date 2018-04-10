Primeurs of Bordeaux launches ceremony

Once a year an impressive ceremony in the universe of wine brings together Bordeaux producers, traders, buyers, importers and experts during the launch of the famous week of primeurs of Bordeaux. This year, however, the harvest is less abundant, and the wines are more heterogeneous: the gel has passed by, and impacted the harvest.

The week of the primeurs is an spectacular event for any wine professional working with the great wines of Bordeaux. Organized every early April by the Union of Grands Crus of Bordeaux (UGCB), this event brings into limelight the Bordeaux vineyards, namely the sale of wines en primeur.

It's that time of the year! The @ugcbnet En Primeur week of the 2017 vintage is finally here. Can't wait to hear about today's #standup tasting + to see what else the week has in store for #bordeaux. @ChateauMontrose @Chateau_Angelus @SportingWine https://t.co/saqcGnq9l8 pic.twitter.com/pFMf4qhsiJ — Vinolytics (@wineassetmgr) April 9, 2018

For buyers and traders who have storage space and are ready to host the wines they have purchased, this is a way to get the precious goods at a significant discount. As for producers, making sales as quickly as possible guarantees them a significant cash flow.

The episodes of frost in the end of 2017 have impacted some properties, which normally market great wines. They observed their harvest collapse to a third of expected. Of the 134 members of the UGCB, six have even seen their production reduced to nothing. About twenty vineyards are missing this year, suffering loss from the frost.

The Grands Crus marketed during this week of Primeurs represent less than 5% of the volumes harvested in Bordeaux but, their staut of “grands crus” in monetary terms weighs at least 20% of a sector that has generated nearly four billion euros in 2017.

How will the success of Bordeaux 2015 and 2016 vintages affect 2017? Get daily reviews LIVE from this year's #EnPrimeur April 9-12. Read more about the 2016 vintage here: https://t.co/XzB6l7WzPZ #WEtasteBDX pic.twitter.com/ZpDXupus7p — Wine & Spirits Guild (@WineGuild) April 5, 2018

Bordeaux: 80% of the grand crus will be sold by 13th April 2018