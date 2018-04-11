Russians vow retaliation for possible Syria missile attack

Kremlin ambassador to Lebanon said any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted, a step that could lead to a major escalation in the Syrian war.

‘Smart missiles’ should hit terrorists, not legitimate government — Russian diplomat https://t.co/gZ8nDWppvT pic.twitter.com/GT48mCR3Pe — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 11, 2018

Russian Ambassador Alexander Zasypkin said in Arabic to a TV channel, that he was referring to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian armed forces chief of staff.

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: If There Is an American Strike in Syria, the Missiles Will Be Shot Down and the Launch Sites Targeted pic.twitter.com/EZpIdW4Rfs — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 11, 2018

The United States and its allies are considering whether to hit Syria over a alleged poison gas attack that medical relief organisations say killed dozens of people in the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus during weekend.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018