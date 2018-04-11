News Ticker

Aliyev won a new seven-year term

Posted on April 11, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News, Politics // 0 Comments

Exit polls suggested Aliyev, who ran for the ruling New Azerbaijan party, will secure a fourth consecutive term in office with over 80% of the vote in the April 11 election, which Human Rights Watch (HRW) said did not provide “a viable choice” for the voters.

Aliyev received 82.7 percent of the vote, a government-commissioned exit poll conducted by Azerbaijani pollster Els Independent Research Center showed, which would give Aliyev a new seven-year term in office.

The private French pollster, Opinion Way, said he garnered 86.5 percent of the vote.

About Europe correspondent (839 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: