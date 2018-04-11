Aliyev won a new seven-year term
Exit polls suggested Aliyev, who ran for the ruling New Azerbaijan party, will secure a fourth consecutive term in office with over 80% of the vote in the April 11 election, which Human Rights Watch (HRW) said did not provide “a viable choice” for the voters.
Aliyev received 82.7 percent of the vote, a government-commissioned exit poll conducted by Azerbaijani pollster Els Independent Research Center showed, which would give Aliyev a new seven-year term in office.
The private French pollster, Opinion Way, said he garnered 86.5 percent of the vote.
