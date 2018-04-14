News Ticker

US strikes Syria without UN mandate

Posted on April 14, 2018 by Europe correspondent in News // 0 Comments

The images have emerged on social media showing the presumed results of the strikes of Damascus by the US, and allies.

Syrian state TV reported that Syria’s missile defenses shot down 13 missiles south of the capital.

The Chairman of the United States Army Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, however, said he was not aware that any missiles were intercepted, adding that the military has yet to assess the operational data. General also confirmed that manned aircraft were involved in the airstrikes that hit three facilities in Syria that the US claims are part of its chemical weapons program, RT reports.

Washington and its allies unleashed the bombardment in the early hours of Saturday, April 14, in retaliation for the alleged chemical attack by the Assad government in the town of Douma, 10 kilometers from Damascus, last week.

The strikes were conducted before a team of investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was due to reach Douma to determine whether the attack had indeed taken place.

Damascus explosion

