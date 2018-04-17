News Ticker

Batten: West bombing Syria is mess

Posted on April 17, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

Gerard BATTEN MEP (UK, UKIP) challenges EU foreign policy, opposing the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini support of bombing Damascus based on allegations, in absence of the  UN mandate, and OPCW experts report.

MEP BATTEN also questions common sense of bombing Syria, while President Bashar Al-Assad is fighting Islamic State terrorists. “Federica Mogherini lives in a dream world” – Mr.Batten says while commenting on her appreciation of bombing of Damascus, pointing the democratic deficiency of the EU in conducting foreign policy.

About Europe correspondent (1479 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: