Batten: West bombing Syria is mess

Gerard BATTEN MEP (UK, UKIP) challenges EU foreign policy, opposing the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini support of bombing Damascus based on allegations, in absence of the UN mandate, and OPCW experts report.

MEP BATTEN also questions common sense of bombing Syria, while President Bashar Al-Assad is fighting Islamic State terrorists. “Federica Mogherini lives in a dream world” – Mr.Batten says while commenting on her appreciation of bombing of Damascus, pointing the democratic deficiency of the EU in conducting foreign policy.