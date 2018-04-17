News Ticker

President Macron debates future of Europe with MEPs

The President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron is the fourth European leader to debate the future of Europe with MEPs on Tuesday, April 17 at 10 AM.

 

The fourth in a series of debates between EU heads of state or government and MEPs on the future of the European Union, following on from the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 17 January, the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on 6 February and the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on 14 March. The next European leader to address the House will be the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, during the plenary session in May in Brussels.

