Italian chopped alive by Nigerian migrants

Italian teenager Pamela Mastropietro who was murdered by Nigerian migrants last year was likely dismembered alive media reports.

The gruesome details occurred in the testimony from Vincenzo Marino, a key witness in the trial of Nigerian drug dealer Innocent Oseghale accused of murdering the girl.

Mastropietro had become estranged from her family addicted to drugs after a brief relationship with a man from Romania her mother claims.

Marino claims to have overheard Oseghale admitting the murder during the detention.

The dismembered corpse of the 18-year-old Mastropietro was found in a number of suitcases last February and psychiatrist and criminologist Alessandro Meluzzi has alleged that the murder was associated with Nigerian organized crime gangs.

An extraordinary cruelty of killing of the girl led to allegations of ritualistic cannibalism that is known to be practiced by Nigerian crime gangs that are operating across Italy and Europe.

‘Today at the ministry I met Alessandra and Stefano, the parents of Pamela Mastropietro. The process in which the Nigerian Oseghele is accused is under way. I ask justice for this poor girl, those who committed such a hideous crime must rot in prison, without concessions.” wrote Interior minister Matteo Salvini in his Twitter micro blog.

