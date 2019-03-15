Ruby trials key witness dies

Key witness in prostitution of minor trials involving Italy ex-Premier Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died after suspecting being poisoned. A murder probe has been opened into a Moroccan-origin model Imane Fadil death, police said, adding she died after month of “agony“.

Imane Fadil (34), was awake until the end despite progressive organ failure, treated in Humanitas Clinic at Rozzano near Milan where she had been admitted in the end of January.

Ms.Fadil shared with her relatives and lawyer her fears of being poisoned.

Berlusconi was cleared of paying for sex services for an underage prostitute after Court established he did not know Ruby (Karima El Mahroug) was a minor, while she participated in the bunga bunga parties.

