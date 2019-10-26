Limburg: migrant decapitates wife publically

In province of Limburg, Germany, a resident of Tunisian origin decapitated his wife in the street in broad deadlight. German police has issued a statement, prohibiting to post in social media or elsewhere the murder VIDEO.

Brutaler Mord in #Limburg: Mann überfährt seine Ehefrau und erschlägt sie mit einer Axthttps://t.co/PZILvULNOp — RT Deutsch (@RT_Deutsch) October 26, 2019

Reportedly the Tunisian has “refugee“status or is claiming it. According to reports he has committed the murder in the street, first riding over his wife with a car, and then chopping her head off with an ax, he took from of the car. German left politicians insist the savage crime has nothing to do with Muslim religion, but is a case of “uxoricide“, regarding the act of barbaric #Libmurg murder as man-woman relationship drama.

The decapitation of a women by the Tunisian “refugee” happened in a context of the growing security concerns of the Europeans, facing influx of migrants from Africa. According to the World Bank 500 million of Africans have no birth certificate, and subsequently it is impossible to establish their identities. After the overthrow of the Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi, the terrorist threat from radical Islam in Maghreb has risen, and grown 300 percent in the last five years.

The #Limburg décapitation of the woman by her Tunisian husband causes grave concerns of Europeans, recognising in the method of murder the barbarism of Islamic state terrorists. The social media, in contract to German state media does not shy away from legitimate questions on the curriculum of the assailant, and threat he represented to the community, hosting him.

On contract to the German indiscriminate migrant policy, receiving two million migrants (2015), the European Parliament this week rejected the resolution on Mediterranean Sea rescue.

Former Poland Minister of Interior MEP Joachim Brudziński @ecrgroup said human trafficking is more lucrative business than drug trade. He voted against #Eurparliament Resolution on #Mediterranean search/rescue because it lures #Africans into dangerous journey. pic.twitter.com/ts8bLIHR7C — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 24, 2019

This month the European Parliament has rejected a plan to organise search and rescue operations for migrants in the Mediterranean, and re-locate them across the EU member-states.

The Motion for resolution was narrowly defeated by 290 votes against to 288 MEPs in favour.

The document called on member states to step up efforts to rescue migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea with intention to settle in Europe.