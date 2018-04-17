Zimmer MEP: Macron’s power politics has no place in 21 century

Gabi ZIMMER MEP shares her impressions on President Emmanuel Macron debate in EP Plenary Strasbourg (17/04/2018). Keeping critical eye on French President’s calls and promises, she ZIMMER agues one can not enhance democracy on European scale, without respecting it at home. Recent events in France, when President Macron jointed US and UK bombing of #Syria without consulting Assemblee Nationale, without waiting for the results of the #OPCW experts. ZIMMER denounces power-politics thinking, as rudiment of the past, putting forward new thinking of XXI century aligned with international law and democratic institutions, including #EU. ZIMMER warns about risks of military action outside the UN mandate, adventures, putting world at risk of an accidental clash between nuclear superpowers. She also questions President Macron’s decision to flaunt French military powers, preferring force to diplomatic talks, badly needed to restore peace in Syria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...