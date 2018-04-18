News Ticker

METSOLA: MEPs demand protection of press

Posted on April 18, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Human Rights // 0 Comments

Roberta METSOLA MEP (EPP, Malta) shares her views on freedom of press in the EU in framework of the relevant debate during Strasbourg April Plenary session. MEPs express their concern with assassinations of investigation journalists in Europe, and demand governments for better protection of whistleblowers. They also insist on independent investigation, including recent case of murder of Slovak Jan Kuciak, and his fiancée Martina Kusnirovà. The resolution to be voted on Thursday, April 19.

 

