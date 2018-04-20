Lavrov: Russia and US Presidents will not allow confrontation

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will not allow armed confrontation between Russia and the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while interviewed by RIA Novosti news agency.

“Speaking about risks of a military confrontation, I am 100% sure that militaries won’t allow this, and of course neither will President Putin or President Trump,” Lavrov said.

“After all they are leaders, elected by their people and are responsible for their peace,” the Russian foreign minister added.