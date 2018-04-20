News Ticker

Lavrov: Russia and US Presidents will not allow confrontation

Posted on April 20, 2018 by Europe correspondent in International, News // 0 Comments

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will not allow armed confrontation between Russia and the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while interviewed by RIA  Novosti news agency.

“Speaking about risks of a military confrontation, I am 100% sure that militaries won’t allow this, and of course neither will President  Putin or President Trump,” Lavrov said.

“After all they are leaders, elected by their people and are responsible for their peace,” the Russian foreign minister added.

