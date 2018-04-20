Lavrov: Russia will rethink S-300 installation in Syria

“We will supply the S-300 to Syria?- The president said this. We do not have any moral obligations now” – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said while interviewed by RIA Novosti Agency. “We had moral obligations, we promised not to do this until about 10 years ago, in my opinion, at the request of our well-known partners. And we took into account their argument that this could lead to destabilization of the situation, although the facility is purely defensive, but nevertheless we have heeded the requests – now we have no such moral obligation.”

