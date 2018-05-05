Crimea fortification with S-400
Crimea air defense forces will get advanced S-400 Triumf long-range and Pantsyr-S short-and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems this year, Commander of Russia Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov, TASS News agency reports.
“The work to strengthen the airspace security on the south-western flanks will continue this year. In particular, air defense formations in Crimea will be augmented with organic units of S-400 air defense missile systems and Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun complexes,” the commander said.
The S-400 Triumf is the Russian long-range air defense missile system intended to hit attack and reconnaissance planes, including stealth aircraft, and any other air targets amid intensive fire and electronic warfare counter-measures. The S-400 can engage up to 80 targets at a time at a distance of 400 km and an altitude of 30 km.
Image: Kerch bridge arch
