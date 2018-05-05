News Ticker

Karl Marx attracts Chinese pilgrims

Posted on May 5, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

A new statue of Communist philosopher Karl Marx (5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883) is unveiled on the 200th anniversary of his birth in the western German town of Trier.

While the uncovering  event of the 4.4-meter (14-foot) statue of Marx, donated by China, has sparked criticism by some who blame Marx for crimes committed by social revolutionaries in Russia, China and elsewhere in the name of Communism.

The city has invited about 200 guests for the anniversary celebrations.

“It just wouldn’t have been possible to do this 30 years ago,” Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe said to reporters last month as workers bolted the still-concealed monument onto its pedestal on a square just around the corner from the house where Marx lived with his family until he was 17.

“Karl Marx is one of Trier’s greatest citizens and we shouldn’t have to hide that” – the Mayor claims.

150 000 Chinese tourists make the pilgrimage to Trier each year and his city’s hopes that even more will make the journey after the statue’s installed.

 

About Europe correspondent (1522 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: