Karl Marx attracts Chinese pilgrims
A new statue of Communist philosopher Karl Marx (5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883) is unveiled on the 200th anniversary of his birth in the western German town of Trier.
While the uncovering event of the 4.4-meter (14-foot) statue of Marx, donated by China, has sparked criticism by some who blame Marx for crimes committed by social revolutionaries in Russia, China and elsewhere in the name of Communism.
The city has invited about 200 guests for the anniversary celebrations.
“It just wouldn’t have been possible to do this 30 years ago,” Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe said to reporters last month as workers bolted the still-concealed monument onto its pedestal on a square just around the corner from the house where Marx lived with his family until he was 17.
“Karl Marx is one of Trier’s greatest citizens and we shouldn’t have to hide that” – the Mayor claims.
150 000 Chinese tourists make the pilgrimage to Trier each year and his city’s hopes that even more will make the journey after the statue’s installed.
