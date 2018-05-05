Majority of Europeans ‘comfortable’ with immigrants

Migration is a reality in today’s European Union (EU). Approximately 20 million non-EU nationals reside in the EU, making up 4% of its total population, and further flows of migration will be a feature of the 21st century. It is therefore imperative that effective policies for the integration of third-country nationals are developed in the EU. In order to better understand how the EU institutions can work with Member States and other actors to respond to the challenges of integration, it is necessary to have a clearer understanding of the public opinion on the issue. In addition, it is crucial to understand how views differ across the Member States, as well as across socio-demographic characteristics and depend on existing interactions and ties with immigrants. This survey uses a new set of questions specifically tailored to measure the attitudes of Europeans towards the immigration and integration of non-EU immigrants.

Study after study, #Spain leads with regard to openness to the other, with #Portugal closely behind. Over 80 percent comfortable in social interactions with immigrants (@paul1kirby). pic.twitter.com/0wlfsthe4V — Paweł Świeboda (@pswieboda) May 5, 2018

Fully 83% of Spaniards and 81% of Swedes say that they would feel comfortable having an immigrant as a social relation. Swedes are also particularly happy to have immigrants as friends, with 87% feeling totally comfortable being friendly with one, and only 9% somewhat comfortable.

From information in disposal it is not clear how the study defined ‘immigrants’, and if it included the ‘illegal migrants’ as ‘immigrants into research, or it dealt with legal migration only.