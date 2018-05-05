Putin is not our ‘tzar’ protests in Russia

Aleksei Navalny was arrested at a demonstration against Vladimir Putin inauguration in nationwide protest action organized by the Russian opposition leader under slogan ‘He is not our tzar‘, pointing at the similarities of the political trend to establish Russian President as an eternal ruler of the country in tradition of Romanov monarchy.

Навальный уже на Пушкинской! pic.twitter.com/hPlkG8ZOaX — Эхо Москвы (@EchoMskRu) May 5, 2018

Navalny was taken into custody by police shortly after arriving at the rally on Pushkin Square, an emblematic place in the center of Moscow where riot police dealt with the protesters while some were beaten by pro-Putin supporters.

Санкт-Петербург: Участники акции Навального идут вдоль Адмиралтейства, скандируя "Он нам не царь!" pic.twitter.com/7kB9gByxF2 — DW (на русском) (@dw_russian) May 5, 2018

According to local media some 600 protesters have been detained by police so far at rallies across Russia, mainly in the Far East and Siberia.

Vladimir Putin (65) is expected to be sworn in for his fourth term as Russia’s president on May 7, extending an 18-year unchallenged rule for extra seven years to 2024. Many experts compare Putin’s reign with Leonid Brezhnev (1964-1982) ‘stagnation era‘ of the USSR, leading to decline and collapse of the outdated system.

Putin won 76,6% of the vote, with the turnout of 67,47%, which was higher than the previous election participation in 2012. More than 56 million of Russians from 110 million votes supported his candidacy supported his forth mandate.