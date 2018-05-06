Russian police brutality “not justified”

“The detention of over a thousand demonstrators and violence used against them by the Russian authorities across the country today threaten the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly in the Russian Federation” – says the text of the statement of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Лучшие фотографии московских фотокоров «Новой газеты» с акции . Все фотографии тут:https://t.co/bR5IZEJGov pic.twitter.com/XtDujYwKBH — Новая Газета (@novaya_gazeta) May 5, 2018

“The detention of journalists also threatens the freedom of the media. These fundamental rights are enshrined in the Russian constitution and we expect them to be protected, not eroded. Even if some of the demonstrations were not authorised in the location where they took place, this cannot justify police brutality and mass arrests” – the statement continues.

#Russia Detention of over a thousand demonstrators and violence used against them by the Russian authorities across the country today threaten the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly https://t.co/nbOKzOModr — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) May 5, 2018

“The European Union expects the Russian authorities to abide fully by the international commitments Russia has made, including in the Council of Europe and the OSCE, to uphold these rights, and release without delay peaceful demonstrators and journalists.”

Le principal opposant au Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny, et plus de 1.500 de ses partisans ont été arrêtés hier lors de manifestations antigouvernementales à travers la Russie, à deux jours de l'investiture de Vladimir Poutine pour un 4e mandat présidentiel https://t.co/qil65fKYj7 #AFP pic.twitter.com/t2kPcAmYYL — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) May 6, 2018