Dated 1774 trio of wine bottles at auction

On Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2 pm at Jura Enchères, Brigitte Fenaux and Philippe Etiévant, 145 chemin de la Ferté in Lons-le-Saunier, will put on auction the 102 bottles of the cellar of the Commander Grand à Arbois. Jura white wines, one of 1811, others of 1905, all prior to 1967 and, pearls of that day, 3 bottles of 1774. To the opinion of wine experts, there are no authentic wines prior to this date “in circulation“. No doubt alcohols, but very few expect them to be ‘real’ wines.

