News Ticker

Dated 1774 trio of wine bottles at auction

Posted on May 6, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Lifestyle, Wine // 0 Comments

On Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2 pm at Jura Enchères, Brigitte Fenaux and Philippe Etiévant, 145 chemin de la Ferté in Lons-le-Saunier, will put on auction the 102 bottles of the cellar of the Commander Grand à Arbois. Jura white wines, one of 1811, others of 1905, all prior to 1967 and, pearls of that day, 3 bottles of 1774. To the opinion of wine experts, there are no authentic wines prior to this date “in circulation“. No doubt alcohols, but very few expect them to be ‘real’ wines.

About Europe correspondent (1524 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: