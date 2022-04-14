Canada: Trudeau press harness

Brussels 14.04.2022 Rebel News founder Ezra Levant voiced his concerns after the Trudeau administration denied his outlet what he described as a newly-conceived “license” to fully practice journalism.

WATCH: Ezra Levant joined Tucker Carlson to talk about the Trudeau government denying Rebel News a newly-conceived government licence to fully practice journalism. FULL REPORT: https://t.co/WEyuRmEIcq pic.twitter.com/KiqCTwS6Dc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 13, 2022

If the Liberal Party leader’s behaviour during the Ottawa trucker convoyL protests is any indicator, he is working hard to punish critics and upturn their lives, Levant said to FoxNews.

The media professional explained how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously slammed his agency when a reporter from it asked a question during a press availability while the politician was running for reelection in 2021.

Who could represent the "new, open Canada" better than the "very loyal, very much engaged constituency" of Canada than Justin Trudeau? pic.twitter.com/7kcMSBiO95 — Dave Shrigley (@dshrig) April 13, 2022

At the time, Prime minister Trudeau claimed Rebel News was engaging in “disinformation on the science around vaccines” and made a point to declare he could not bring himself to describe them as a “media organisation.”

All you needed to say was “no,” minister. No, a free democracy does not require the press to obtain a government licence… Licensing for media companies in Canada would likely be proportionate: Heritage minister https://t.co/BWZCtVKSXb — Andrew Coyne 🇺🇦 (@acoyne) February 2, 2020

“It’s not yet illegal to do journalism without that license, it’s a government license called the Qualified Canadian Journalism Organisation License. A government panel reviews you. They spent one year reviewing Rebel News, looking through more than 100 of our stories,” Levant told host Tucker Carlson.

“A panel of five people in secret: We don’t even know what they said or did or what they looked at. And they claim that only one percent of our stories are news, so we don’t get the license.”