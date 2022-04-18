Russia: EU deplores expel of diplomats

Brussels 18.04.2022 “The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation.

“The EU diplomats in question exercise their functions in the framework of and in full respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations” reads the statement by the spokesperson on the expulsion of EU Delegation diplomats.

“There are no grounds for Friday’s decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step.

“Russia’s chosen course of action will further deepen its international isolation.

“The European Union continues to strongly call on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine and to return to respect of international rules and to a cooperative approach in its international relations”.

