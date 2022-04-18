Russia: EU deplores expel of diplomats

Brussels 18.04.2022 “The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation.

Russia: 🇪🇺 deplores unjustified, baseless decision by 🇷🇺 to expel 18 members of @EUinRussia 👉pure retaliation & will only deepen 🇷🇺's isolation. 🇪🇺 strongly calls on Kremlin to return to respecting intl. rules & cooperative approach to intl. relations https://t.co/ywQxGoLhLs — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) April 15, 2022

“The EU diplomats in question exercise their functions in the framework of and in full respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations” reads the statement by the spokesperson on the expulsion of EU Delegation diplomats.

Rossiya Special Flight Squadron flight RSD92 to return to Russia shortly, after picking up diplomats expelled for espionage. Earlier today it flew this route to get from Moscow to Copenhagen due to airspace closures. Flight time: 6 hours 41 min. Normally takes 2 hours 30 min. pic.twitter.com/hXY6Kqax7E — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) April 17, 2022

“There are no grounds for Friday’s decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step.

“Russia’s chosen course of action will further deepen its international isolation.

Western nations have expelled dozens of Russian diplomats over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and Russia has said that it will respond to all such expulsions.https://t.co/yCv8eD7zi2 — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) April 15, 2022

“The European Union continues to strongly call on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine and to return to respect of international rules and to a cooperative approach in its international relations”.

🇷🇺 Russian Special Flight Squadron Activity IL-96-300 | RSD092 | RA-96014 To & From | CPH / Copenhagen to VKO / Moscow -15 Russian diplomats returning to Russia 🇷🇺 after being expelled by Denmark 🇩🇰 As of 1:21PM EST APR 17 pic.twitter.com/ugRXGBPid3 — Clark Kent (@ClarkKe49569692) April 17, 2022