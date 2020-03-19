COVID19: EU March Summit postponed

The ordinary European Council scheduled for 26-27 March has been postponed to a later date. (Image: archive)

The members of the European Council agreed this during their video conference of 17 March 2020. EU leaders also agreed to hold another video conference next week on the situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement followed the postponement of the Croatia presidency meeting scheduled on April 15.

#COVID19: @EU2020HR has postponed Presidency-related informal meetings in Croatia until 15 April More info and full list of postponed meetings 👇#StaySafe https://t.co/jq4NVesA3B — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) March 18, 2020

“In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the #EU2020HR has decided to postpone, until 15 April, all Croatian Presidency’s related informal meetings in Croatia, except informal Ministerial level meetings” the announcement of the Presidency reads.