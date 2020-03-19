Son of Russian oligarch eats gold

Amid COVID19 pandemic son of Russian oligarch from city Samara – Alexey Shapovalov flaunts his experience of tasing gold 958 KDM, while residing in one of luxury hotels in Emirates.

Сын самарского олигарха Алексея Шаповалова, опубликовал ролик, в котором ест золото 958 пробы.

Еду из драгметалла приготовили для него в одном из отелей на берегу Персидского залива. pic.twitter.com/ayk1cdJhXw — Независимый взгляд 💥 (@zgldz) March 18, 2020

The video of a young man tasing a teaspoon of gold outraged Russian internauts, who complain about empty shelves in supermarkets, where the cheapest items were sold out in anticipation of coronavirus lockdown. The commentators said that people bought what they could afford: buckwheat, macaroni, potato, flour, rice, sugar and cheap tinned food to create a “strategic” food storage at home.

Popped into a Moscow supermarket. This is the pasta and rice section (or rather, the no pasta and rice section). Sugar and flour stocks low, too. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7PWw8eKX3Z — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 17, 2020

Thé shopping spree caused certain shortages with “strategic” foods, and hygienic products. Reacting upon the situation President Putin asked citizens to avoid unnecessary buying of “extra” food which would end in rubbish, he ensured that there will no shortages.

Путин призвал россиян не скупать продукты впрок » ИНТЕРНЕТ ИЗДАНИЕ РУССКАЯ ПРЕССА: https://t.co/opQcNjpu69 pic.twitter.com/NETxNW35mR — Rus-Infopress (@RusInfopress) March 18, 2020

“It is essential that people understand that the situation with the supply is stable, that there is no need to spend money of goods they will have to throw away later“, Putin underlined, while commenting on the novel virus pandemic consequences.