Prince Albert of Monaco has been diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus, the Palace said in a statement March 19. The Palace aslo explained that he had passed a test earlier this week.

A committed Prince, a sportsman and a defender of the environment: H.S.H. Prince Albert II celebrates his 62nd birthday today. ✨ @palaismonaco @pa2f pic.twitter.com/FwNkg2PYxA — MonacoNow (@Monaco_Now_) March 14, 2020

According to the statement, the 62-year-old prince is being closely monitored by a medical team at Princess Grace Hospital, named after his mother late Hollywood star Grace Kelly. At present his physician said that team have no concerns in regards to his health.

#BREAKING Monaco's Prince Albert II has #coronavirus, no concern for his health: palace pic.twitter.com/jVD0PCspTb — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 19, 2020