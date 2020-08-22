MEPs demand Trump to pardon Snowden

«I am sending an open letter signed by 26 Members of the European Parliament from 4 political groups to @realDonaldTrump supporting a pardon to @Snowden. We must not persecute those who put public interest above their personal well-being and security» wrote vice-president of the European Parliament Marcel Kolaja on his Twitter micro blog.

Marcel Kolaja,40, is a Czech software engineer, activist and a Czech Pirate Party who serves as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and a Vice-President of the European Parliament since the 2019 election. He is a member of the Greens–European Free Alliance parliamentary group along with three other European Pirate Party MEPs.
Image above: illustration, European Parliament Strasbourg.

Image below: letter (fragment)

