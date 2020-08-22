Navalny hospitalised in Berlin

The operaiton of arilifing of Russian dissdent Alexey Navalny from Omsk was carried out as planned and a special medical planne has landed in Belrin Airport in the morning on Saturday, 22 august. The patient has been transported to the Charité hospital in Belrin as agreed previously with his wife Yulia, who accompanied him on the trip.

Реанимобиль в аэропорту pic.twitter.com/tpukNu6AGK — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 22, 2020

Rerportedly Alexei Navalny has been still in a coma after a suspected poisoning.

#Navalny Rus muhalif lider Aleksey Navalny Berlin’de… Charite Hastanesi acil girişine ulaşan her ambulans geldiğinde alarm durumu… pic.twitter.com/BCwNCblGkf — İlhan Atasoy (@ilhan_atasoy) August 22, 2020

Navalny’s spokeswoman and a representative of the NGO that arranged the flight confirmed that the plane had landed.

“Navalny is in Berlin,” Jaka Bizilj, of the German organization Cinema For Peace, told The Associated Press.

#Navalny just landed in Berlin Tegel. He’s in coma. It’s not that Putin became generous overnight. It’s the yesterday’s European Court Of Human Rights interim measure decision @ECHR_CEDH that forced the Russian Government to allow Navalny’s transfer to Germany. pic.twitter.com/RBd23HUhkc — Karolina (@karolina_anna1) August 22, 2020

Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk after the urgent landing of the plane on the caused by his dramtic collapse.

The European Court of Human Rights #ECHR has this evening granted an interim measure in favour of Aleksey #Navalny to allow his family and doctors to have access to him and see if he is fit for transfer to Germany for treatment. @ECHR_CEDH pic.twitter.com/tOb9PedbwZ — Daniel Holtgen (@CoESpokesperson) August 21, 2020

His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay in transferring him to a top German hospital.

Navalny team claimed that he was kept hostage in the Omsk hospital to gain time for decomposing of the toxic agent, which was used to poison him.

#Navalny has arrived Germany, almost two days after his suspected poisoning. It would be hard to get the truth after so much time pic.twitter.com/2TUsOCyFUu — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 22, 2020

“The ban on the transportation of Navalny is needed only to gain time and wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced. Moreover, every hour of delay creates a critical threat to his life” Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote.

Запрет на транспортировку Навального нужен только для того, чтобы потянуть время и дождаться, пока яд в его организме больше нельзя будет отследить. При этом каждый час промедления создаёт критическую угрозу его жизни — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 21, 2020

The only purpose of retention of Navalny in Omsk hospital is in “décomposition of poison“, making it untraceable Lubov Sobol, the lawyer of Navalny anti-corruption Fund, tweeted.

Недопуск жены к Навальному, отказ дать медицинские документы лечащему врачу, отказ в транспортировке — цель одна: не дать установить, чем Навальный был отравлен. — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) August 20, 2020