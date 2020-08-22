Navalny hospitalised in Berlin
The operaiton of arilifing of Russian dissdent Alexey Navalny from Omsk was carried out as planned and a special medical planne has landed in Belrin Airport in the morning on Saturday, 22 august. The patient has been transported to the Charité hospital in Belrin as agreed previously with his wife Yulia, who accompanied him on the trip.
Rerportedly Alexei Navalny has been still in a coma after a suspected poisoning.
Navalny’s spokeswoman and a representative of the NGO that arranged the flight confirmed that the plane had landed.
“Navalny is in Berlin,” Jaka Bizilj, of the German organization Cinema For Peace, told The Associated Press.
Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk after the urgent landing of the plane on the caused by his dramtic collapse.
His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay in transferring him to a top German hospital.
Navalny team claimed that he was kept hostage in the Omsk hospital to gain time for decomposing of the toxic agent, which was used to poison him.
“The ban on the transportation of Navalny is needed only to gain time and wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced. Moreover, every hour of delay creates a critical threat to his life” Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote.
The only purpose of retention of Navalny in Omsk hospital is in “décomposition of poison“, making it untraceable Lubov Sobol, the lawyer of Navalny anti-corruption Fund, tweeted.