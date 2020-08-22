ECHR defends Navalny right to life

The European Court of Human Rignt took a decision in Alexey Navalny favour, indicating to Russian government to allow access to family and medics to the patient to assess his condition regarding fit-for-flight.

The interim measure should be enforced without delay, and in any event by noon 22 August 2020 by noon.

The Court has also indicated to Russian government to ensure that Navalny wife Yulia has access to medical file from Omsk hospital; that medics appointed by the family has access to examine him and conclude if he can be issued fit-for-flight; inform the Court about the treatment Navaly receives at present, and submit his entire medical file to Court by latest 24 August noon, Strasbourg time.

The Court explisitly underlined that the family asked for Navalny airlifting to Berlin Charité clinic for treamtment, otherside feraing risks to his health and life in violation of the Article 2 – right to life – of the Euroepan Convention on Human Rights.

The interim measure has been granted to Alexey Navalny on an exceptional basis, taking into consideration his situation of real risk of irreversible harm.

As a member of the Council of Europe, Russia as all the States Signatoires is bound to follow the measures indicated by the Court.

A failure to do so can lead to violation of Article 34 of the Convention – the right of invividual application.

#Russia is bound to follow @ECHR measure indicated by Court in favour of #Navalny as any other State Signatoire, a failure of Russian government can lead to violation of Article 34 of the Convention (right of individual application). pic.twitter.com/tOnAoqU5v0 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) August 21, 2020

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is unconscious in hospital suffering from suspected poisoning, his spokeswoman has said.

The anti-corruption campaigner fell ill during a flight and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where medics said he was in a coma and they were trying to save his life.

His team suspects faul game, and even assassination attempt, presuming that something was put in his tea at an airport cafe shortly before the flight back to Moscow from hism trip in Siberia.

The Kremlin said that it wished Mr Navalny a “speedy recovery”, however Navlny team was accusing the authorities to keeping him hostage in the hospital, and refusing access to his wife and medics from Germany, who arrived to Omsk to air-lift him to Berlin Charite hospitla to receive relevant treatment.

Mr Navalny, 44, has for years been among President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critics.

In June he described a vote on constitutional reforms as a “coup” and a “violation of the Constitution”. The reforms allow Mr Putin to serve another two terms in office, after the four terms he has already had.

Recently Navalny was accused by Belrus President Alexander Lukashenko in acting as an agitator for the civil unrest.