Navalny in Omsk – stabilised but in coma

Russian opposition politician and relentless anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, 44, is still unconscious in Omsk hospital suffering from suspected poisoning, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

Юля Навальная тоже здесь. Ее тоже не пускают, потому что «пациент не дал согласие на посещение». Они это так и говорят pic.twitter.com/08vjVTcUlB — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) August 20, 2020

Navalny wife, Yulia, and his GP arrived to Omsk, but they have diffiuclty in obtaining the necessary documents to move the patient to another, better equpped clinic. However the staff of the hospital do not share their plan, and refuse to release patient. They insist that they have all necessary equipment to provide required treatment, and that they have had a series of consulations via teleconferencing with the leading medical centers in Russia. Refering to the legislation the representative of the hostpial declined to comment of the diagnosis, he explaind his position with the legal restriciton, and added that there are ceratin improvements, which allow to regard the patient’s condition with cautions optimism.

Navalny spokesperson expressed indignation about the rumers circulating in different Russian media about Navalny alcohool poisoning. The pro-Kremlin newspapers suggested he suffered depression, and was drining poor quality alcohool, while travelling in Siberia.

The anti-corruption campaigner fell ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where doctors said he was in a coma and they were trying to save his life. (Image below: Lubov Sobol, “FBK”)

Navalny team team suspects something was put in his tea at an airport cafe, blame the authorities the “special operation” of physical removal of the political opponent.

Алексей Навальный ОТРАВЛЕН на борту S7, употреблял только чай, самолет экстренно посадили в Омске. Алексей в реанимации, без сознания. pic.twitter.com/5wSymEXjvL — SCIENCE CLUB RU ❌ (@SCIENCE_CLUB_RU) August 20, 2020

The Kremlin spokesperson said that it wished Navalny a “speedy recovery”.

The Kremlin is aware of the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny and wishes him “a speedy recovery.” Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is ready to assist in transporting Navalny for treatment abroad.

Кремль знает о госпитализации Алексея Навального и желает ему «скорейшего выздоровления». Пресс-секретарь президента России Дмитрий Песков заявил, что Кремль готов оказать помощь в переправке Навального на лечение за границу.https://t.co/LC7FLmsr47 pic.twitter.com/799zQDvY8Q — Коммерсантъ (@kommersant) August 20, 2020

Alexey Navalny has for years been among President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critics.

In June he described a vote on constitutional reforms as a “coup” and a “violation of the constitution”. The reforms allow Presient Putin to serve another two terms in office, after the four terms he has already had.