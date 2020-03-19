COVID2019: Barnier diagnosed positive
Today Michel Barnier the EU top Brexit negociator announced he his diagnosed COVID19 positive, he left a message on his Twitter microblog in English, wishing well all who is struggling with novel virus.(Image: archive).
Barnier also made a video in his native French language, explainging that for the moment he feels fine, and follows all the medical insturctions.
The president of the EU Council Charles Michel among many others wished well to the negociator, expressing his friendship and promising to do his absolute best to defeat the spread of coronavirus panepidemic.