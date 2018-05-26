Hammond: clarity on customs is top priority

“Britain is leaving the political institutions of the EU; but it is not leaving Europe, and British prosperity is, and always will be, closely bound to European prosperity,” – said Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, addressing the European Business Summit in Brussels (24/05/2018) – “So Europe’s success – and the success of the Euro as a currency – is very strongly in Britain’s interest, and we will not do anything which jeopardises that success”.

“Our economy is recognisably a European-style economy with high levels of consumer and worker protection, a highly developed social welfare system and strong environmental standard, and it is the clear wish of the British people, regularly demonstrated, to keep it that way as we build a new deep and special partnership with the European Union” – Hammond continued.

“We have made significant progress since Article 50 was triggered, just over a year ago both in our own internal debate about what Brexit should mean, and in our negotiation with the EU”.

.@PhillipHammondUK has to run but first he answers that the next 4 months are absolutely crucial to the relationship between the #UK and the #EU. #Brexit #EBS2018 @ebsummiteurope pic.twitter.com/aGIeFNqhfX — Huawei EU (@HuaweiEU) May 24, 2018

“I know that for business getting clarity on our future customs relationship is a top priority, and so it should be a top priority for European governments too” – Hammond underlined.

