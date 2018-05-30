ISIS claims responsibility for Liège attack

Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the shooting in the city of Liège (Belgium) where two police agents (pictured) and one civilian were killed. The ISIS informed via related news agency, that the attack in Liege was carried out by a ‘soldier of the Caliphate’.

The Amaq news agency passed the message, revendicating the actions of Belgium citizen Benjamin Herman, and acknowledging him as their “soldier of the Caliphate”, however no evidence was given to proof any previous contacts between an assailant and the group.