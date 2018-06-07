Putin calls for implementing Minsk agreements in Donbass

“Kiev does not need electorate from Donbass territories, DNR and LNR” – Russian President Vladimir Putin said, while answering ‘direct line‘ question on possible attacks of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics by Kiev troops. If Kiev launches an assault on Donbass, ignoring Minsk agreements, it will certainly have “serious consequences for Ukrainian state, Ukrainian statehood”, Putin warned.

The President underlined that there is no alternative to Minsk agreements, and also criticized position of Kiev government declaring the Donbass population as Ukrainian citizens, but the same time continuing artillery shelling, causing victims among civilians.

“It is clear, that these people will not vote for Kiev authorities“, – Putin underscored, he presumed that the current hostile position of the Ukrainian government towards the population of the Donbass is explained by the upcoming elections.