China Yulin dog meat festival – hell on earth

In spite of massive protests of animal rights activists worldwide Chinese Yulin dog meat festival takes place this week in in China’s Guangxi Autonomous Region, continuing the chain of the eight year unprecedented dog torture, launched in 2010, by local dog traders keen to boost their profits in a promotion event.

When first launched, as many as 15,000 dogs were killed during the core festival days, but Chinese and international pressure has seen this figure cut to about 3,000, although the figure does not correspond to the animal right groups goal to diminish it to zero.

Yulin Update: 135 dogs rescued from a slaughterhouse are now safe from being killed for the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival happening NOW in China.

“Earlier this week in Beijing, Humane Society International (HSI) handed over a letter signed by more than 235,000 people calling for an end to the annual Yulin dog meat festival.

“The letter was circulated by HSI and Care2 and supported by 87 Chinese animal protection groups, including Capital Animal Welfare Association, Zhejiang Animal Protection Association, and Hainan Small Animal Protection Association” – the HSI spokesperson said.

Our Executive Director, Dr. John Sessa is in China right now, on a Vanderpump Dogs international Rescue Mission during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. Stay tuned as we take you along our journey as we visit shelters and provide medicine, supplies and support!

Many experts insist that only worldwide boycott of tourism to China is an adequate tool to stop the dog meat festival, because the losses will be much bigger than gains for local dog meat traders. There is a little hope the dog torture will stop, unless a coordinated international action takes place, the experts underline.

China disgraceful Yulin 2018 dog killing/eating festival is days away. The thought of these filthy, obtuse so-called people bludgeoning dogs is a sacrilege. Shame on these spiritless subhumans who have no soul, no heart, no conscience, no compassion for any of earths animals

Yulin dog meat festival takes place from 21 to 30 June, ending in thousands of skinned and boiled alive dogs to biggest joy of Chinese visitors, appreciating freshly cooked dog meat.