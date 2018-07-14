UK post-Brexit trade deal with U.S “absolutely possible”

During his visit to the United Kingdom President Donald Trump said the United States and Britain could secure a “great” post-Brexit trade deal, lavishing praise on Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump: "Once the Brexit process has concluded and perhaps the UK has left the EU" pic.twitter.com/sl4v2k9vYv — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) July 13, 2018

Standing alongside Prime minister May after the meeting at her Buckinghamshire country residence, Mr Trump praised her as an “incredible woman” and a “very tough negotiator” who was “doing a fantastic job“, and said there could be a “great” trade deal between the US and UK.

"This is not the Brexit that people voted for" is the one phrase that the British Government did not want Trump to say. His intervention has come as a bombshell to the establishment. pic.twitter.com/g2uUvVAtPO — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 13, 2018

“I read reports where that won’t be possible, but I believe after speaking with the prime minister’s people and representatives and trade experts it will absolutely be possible” – President Trump said commenting on US-UK trade deal.

Joint Press Conference with Prime Minister Theresa May…https://t.co/XQLkayYKlM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2018