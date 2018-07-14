UK post-Brexit trade deal with U.S “absolutely possible”

During his visit to the United Kingdom President Donald Trump said the United States and Britain could secure a “great” post-Brexit trade deal, lavishing praise on Prime Minister Theresa May.

Standing alongside Prime minister May after the meeting at her Buckinghamshire country residence, Mr Trump praised her as an “incredible woman” and a “very tough negotiator” who was “doing a fantastic job“, and said there could be a “great” trade deal between the US and UK.

I read reports where that won’t be possible, but I believe after speaking with the prime minister’s people and representatives and trade experts it will absolutely be possible” – President Trump said commenting on US-UK trade deal.

