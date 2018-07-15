EU foreign ministers to discuss broad agenda

The Foreign Affairs Council on July 16 will start with a discussion on current affairs, allowing ministers to review pressing issues on the international agenda.

This will include the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) following the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting on 6 July.

"The participants in the #JCPOA reconfirmed their commitment to the full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal" @FedericaMog #IranDeal https://t.co/Vqal2fKUJb pic.twitter.com/96SkIal8YM — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) July 6, 2018

The High Representative and foreign ministers may also refer to the Western Balkan Summit taking place in London on 10 July.

With the two-day London summit wrapping up today, here's a summary of what the Western Balkans can now expect from the EU and Britain: https://t.co/gsZO8HA9vW

#WB6inLondon pic.twitter.com/R5DAO9bM0b — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) July 10, 2018

Foreign ministers will exchange views on the Eastern Partnership. They will prepare for the Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting foreseen in October.

The EU is committed to assist the Eastern Partner Countries to deliver better justice for citizens. Public trust, effectiveness of institutions and security of the State are threatened by #corruption – EU-Commissioner @VeraJourova in the EU and Eastern Partnership session pic.twitter.com/JomxhgxpVo — WolfgangBogensberger (@wbogensberger) July 13, 2018

Ministers will discuss the implementation of the 20 deliverables for 2020. This framework aims to achieve stronger economy, governance, connectivity and society in the six Eastern partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

The Council will discuss Libya and it will focus on the political process, in particular the upcoming elections. It will be the opportunity to reiterate the EU’s support to UN Secretary General’s Special Representative Ghassan Salamé.

SRSG @GhassanSalame and his newly-appointed Political Deputy Stephanie T. Williams met today with EU High Representative and Vice President @FedericaMog at the new EU premises in #Tripoli, to discuss the political process and EU support for the UN Action Plan for #Libya pic.twitter.com/YCarhuf3HC — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) July 14, 2018

Ministers may also touch upon the country’s economic situation.The discussion also takes place in the context of the follow-up to the European Council conclusions on migration.

Italy rescues migrants, asks other countries to host them: source https://t.co/Jf6Q8fmNoQ pic.twitter.com/NMxrlEQjja — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 14, 2018