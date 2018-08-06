Russia expels two Greek diplomats

Russian Foreign Ministry had summoned Greece’s ambassador to Moscow and informed him it was responding in kind to what it called an unfriendly decision by Athens to expel two Russian diplomats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Greek Ambassador Andreas Friganas and handed him a diplomatic note informing him of “tit-for-tat measures taken by the Russian side.”

6 августа в #МИД России был вызван Посол Греции в России А.Фриганас, где ему была вручена нота, информирующая о принятых российской стороной зеркальных мерах в ответ на недружественные действия Афин в июле с.г. в отношении российских дипломатических сотрудников и граждан. #Греция pic.twitter.com/tn6CgpslWI — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) August 6, 2018

Previously Greece officials said they had expelled two Russian diplomats in July and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart a deal to allow Macedonia to join NATO.