Intense illegal migrants flows to Spain

Almost 400 migrants have been rescued in the Mediterranean this weekend as they attempted to make the crossing from Morocco to Spain, Spanish rescue services confirmed.

Spain faces a steady increase in sea arrivals which surged in recent months, especially after Italy started to close its ports for illegals.

EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has promised to release €55 million from an emergency fund to help manage the spike in undocumented migrants. https://t.co/e26DiJ1wtv — El País in English (@elpaisinenglish) August 4, 2018

On Saturday all together 395 people were rescued from nine boats in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea, the two major sea crossings to Spain, the Spanish coastguard official said.

Morocco to Spain is now the preferred route for migrants coming to Europe. In the past 2 weeks alone, 18,000 have tried to depart Tangier in small boats with 5-10 men. On good days, the crossing takes about 6 hours and costs $580 – $2,300 per person.https://t.co/bKNlTyZyyD — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) August 5, 2018

Two more people were rescued from a small boat on Sunday, they added.

EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos came to Madrid to show support for Spain's efforts in migration management. But he also had a message about the best way forward from now on. https://t.co/yVuJt1r6Hv — El País in English (@elpaisinenglish) August 5, 2018

Spain, which for the first time in years has overtaken Italy as the preferred destination for refugees, has registered almost 21,000 migrants so far this year, almost more than in the whole of last year, according to figures compiled by the International Organisation for Migration.

The mortality rate for the crossing from Morocco is around one in 70, the IOM said, which is considerably lower than that between Libya and Italy, which is one in 19.

Meeting with Carmen Calvo, Josep Borrell, Fernando Grande Marlaska, Magdalena Valerio: full support of the EU to Spain to address the migratory challenges and to strenghen our partnership with Morocco https://t.co/rkbsJRIC5L pic.twitter.com/mbPawdwXS3 — DimitrisAvramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) August 3, 2018