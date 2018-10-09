DUP leader heads to Brussels for Brexit talks
The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the ally of Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, said that it wanted a Brexit that worked for the Republic of Ireland too, as its leader Arlene Foster travels to Brussels for talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier.
The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is the apple of discord in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU, and both sides are trying to work out how to monitor and regulate trade over the border, without creating standard infrastructure.