DUP leader heads to Brussels for Brexit talks

Posted on by Leave a comment

The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the  ally of Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, said  that it wanted a Brexit that worked for the Republic of Ireland too, as its leader  Arlene Foster travels to Brussels for talks with EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

The border between Northern Ireland  and the Republic of Ireland is the apple of discord in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU, and both sides are trying to work out how to monitor and regulate trade over the border, without creating standard infrastructure.

tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s