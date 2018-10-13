Vatican hopes to recover Caravaggio masterpiece

The Vatican has called a conference of exerts in an attempt to recover “the world’s most wanted painting”, a Nativity by Caravaggio brutally stolen from a Palermo church allegedly by the Mafia 39 years ago, the day after it was phrased in a TV show about ‘forgotten‘ art treasures. Recently the investigators made a trip to an unspecified city in Eastern Europe in connection with their enquiries, suggesting that there might be a recovery of the masterpiece soon.

The meeting at Palazzo della Cancelleria aims to “put the Nativity at the centre of international debate so that the painting can finally be found”. The priceless painting by Caravaggio was first believed to have been destroyed shortly after it disappeared in 1969.

However the investigators say is actually still intact and could be hidden somewhere in Eastern Europe, while earlier this year there was an information about traces of it in Switzerland.

Mafia informant claims stolen Caravaggio—included in FBI’s list of top ten art crimes—was sold to Swiss dealer https://t.co/DsJ7mQpjhu pic.twitter.com/GEVsTE5xef — The Art Newspaper (@TheArtNewspaper) February 27, 2018

Police specialised in hunting down stolen art have come upon traces of the work and are convinced it is still in one piece, Colonel Fernando Musella of the Carabinieri police told a press conference

Vatican moves on Mob-stolen Caravaggio. Conference in Palazzo della Cancelleria on Monday https://t.co/DA2ErRY6Wr — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) October 12, 2018