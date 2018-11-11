Armistice 100: Patriotism versus nationalism

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is its betrayal,” the President of France Emmanuel Macron said after paying tribute to the fallen soldiers. one hundred years after the end of the First World War. Some 70 leaders including Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Angela Merkel celebrated in Paris the commemoration of the Armistice 1918. However the peace today is threatened according to Emmanuel Macron by the “demons” of the past and a return of nationalism.

Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values. https://t.co/w9AltyvMDw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 11, 2018

“At 11:00 am, a hundred years ago to the day, hour by hour, in Paris and throughout France, the bugles sounded and the bells of all the churches sounded,” Emmanuel Macron said in his speech. “It was the armistice, it was the end of four long and terrible years of deadly fighting“.”During these four years, Europe failed to commit suicide. Humanity had sunk into the hideous labyrinth of merciless clashes in a hell that engulfs all the fighters, “added the head of state. “Remember, let us not forget because the memory of these sacrifices exhorts us to be worthy of those who died for us“.

We commit to defending with all means available our common EU values, first and foremost, liberty and peace. This is what patriotism is. #ArmisticeDay100#11novembre pic.twitter.com/BjKkEGPBRj — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) November 11, 2018

“We commit to defending with all means available our common EU values, first and foremost, liberty and peace. This is what patriotism is” said the president of the European Parliament Antonio reacting upon the words of Emmanuel Macron.

Today we commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.#LestWeForget The longest period of peace in written history in Europe started with the formation of the European Communities. @JunckerEU #ArmisticeDay #ArmisticeDay100 #Armistice100 pic.twitter.com/Ud1HgsdQRE — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) November 11, 2018

‘The longest period of peace in written history in Europe started with the formation of the European Communities” said the president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who participated in commemoration ceremony.